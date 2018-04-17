Man suffers burns during generator fire in Jane and Finch neighbourhood
A man was taken to hospital with burns after a generator fire in the Jane and Finch neighbourhood early Tuesday.
The man, in his 30s, was taken to a burn unit for treatment
Firefighters responded to the blaze on Driftwood Avenue around 1:30 a.m. According to CBC Toronto's overnight videographer who was at the scene, a generator caught fire.
The man, in his 30s, was taken to a nearby burn unit for treatment, according to Toronto paramedics.