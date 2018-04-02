Skip to Main Content
Man suffers burns during basement fire on Eglinton Avenue West

A man suffered burns after an early morning fire in the city's northwest on Monday.

Firefighters responded to the call shortly after 4:20 a.m.

Smoke was visibly pouring from the basement when firefighters arrived to the mixed-use building early Monday morning. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

Toronto Fire responded to a call at a location on Eglinton Avenue West near Keele Street shortly after 4:21 a.m., where smoke was pouring from the basement of a mixed-use building. 

The incident was upgraded to a working fire and crews were brought in to knock it down. 

Firefighters managed to extinguish the fire, but not before the man sustained burns to his hands, according to Toronto Fire Capt. Adrian Ratushniak

An investigation into what may have caused the fire is ongoing, Ratushniak said. 

