Man rushed to hospital after stabbing at Victoria Park subway station

Police are searching for a suspect Tuesday night, after a stabbing at Victoria Park subway station that sent a man to hospital.

Toronto police say they received a call around 8:30 p.m. for reports of a fight. The victim suffered a "lower body injury," they say.

He was conscious and breathing when emergency crews found him on the eastbound platform and rushed him to hospital, paramedics say.

The TTC has shut down subway service on Line 2 at Victoria Park Station for the police investigation.

Bus service is being diverted to Warden Station and the 506 Carlton route is diverting, as well.

