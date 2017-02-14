A man was killed instantly on Monday afternoon after he crashed his vehicle into a front-end loader that was parked in a driveway of a rural property in Milton.

Halton Regional Police say the vehicle was travelling over the speed limit. The single-vehicle crash occurred shortly after 3 p.m. in the area of Reid Sideroad and Twiss Road, south of Highway 401.

The man, whose name has not been released, was 34.

Police said a 2012 Infinity was travelling westbound on Reid Sideroad when it went through a T-intersection at Twiss Road, and continued onto a private driveway.

The vehicle then hit the rear of the front-end loader. Nobody was in the front-end loader at the time.

The man's vehicle was destroyed and the front-end loader was pushed more than two metres from the spot where it was parked.

Cellphone, computers recovered from car

Staff Sgt. Robert Lloyd, spokesperson for Halton Regional Police's Traffic Services, said police have not yet determined why the accident happened.

"There was a fair amount of speed," he said. "Police have recovered a cell phone and laptop computers from the vehicle. I doubt it was a case of distracted driving but it's too early to say. We are not ruling anything out at this point."

Tests are underway to determine if the driver was impaired. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

Lloyd said police believe there were no witnesses to the crash. A couple of motorists who saw the wreckage called police, he said.

Police are trying to find out if there is any surveillance video that may have captured the crash.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 905-825-4747 ext. 5065.