Police are searching for suspects after a man was shot in the leg during a street robbery in Toronto's Rexdale neighbourhood.

Officers responded to a report of a robbery just before 7:30 a.m. Thursday in the area of Byng Avenue and Albion Road.

When they arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

Paramedics transported him to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim told police he was approached by two males as he was walking through the neighbourhood. The suspects robbed him of property and shot him in the leg, according to Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook.

The robbery appeared to be random, she added.

Police are hoping to speak with anyone who was in the area to get more details about the suspects.