A driver in Brampton called Peel Regional Police after a man suffering from an alleged gunshot wound to the neck approached Tuesday and asked for a drive to the hospital.

Officers were called to the Torbram Road. and Queen Street East area around 6 p.m.

Police confirmed the 30-year-old victim is conscious and alert in hospital.

An area at Torbram Road. and Clark Boulevard, where police believe a shooting occurred, has been secured as they continue to investigate.

More to come