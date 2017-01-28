Toronto police say a man in his 20s is in stable condition after he was shot in the leg early Saturday in downtown Toronto.

Sgt. Barkley Boniface, from Toronto Police Service's 14 Division, said police received many calls about the sound of gunfire in the area of Bathurst Street and Wellington Street West at about 3:05 a.m.

Boniface said officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound when they arrived at the scene. The man was transported to hospital.

The shooting occurred outside on the street, he said.

Police declined to disclose any information about suspects.

Sound of gunshots reported after initial shooting. Avoid the area bound by Bathurst St - Stewart St - Portland St and Wellington St W ^ma — @TPSOperations