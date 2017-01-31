A man was shot during a carjacking on Monday night in Thornhill. 

Toronto police and York Region police were both on scene late Monday at a plaza near Yonge Street and Steeles Avenue.

The shooting victim was rushed to Sunnybrook Hospital but the nature of his injuries is unclear.

York Region police say two male suspects fled the scene in the victim's 2008 black Ford Fusion.

Police are asking anyone who sees that make of car, with the license plate BNNM866, to call 911 immediately.

Carjacking Thornhill

The male victim was rushed to Sunnybrook Hospital after the shooting. (Michael Cole/CBC News)