A man was shot during a carjacking on Monday night in Thornhill.

Toronto police and York Region police were both on scene late Monday at a plaza near Yonge Street and Steeles Avenue.

If you spot a 2008 black Ford Focus Plate:BNNM866, call 911 immediately. Stolen in a shooting in Vaughan last night. More details to follow pic.twitter.com/wvNyLYBp3V — @YRP

Shooting in the area of 100 Steeles Ave West - victim taken to trauma centre - 2 male suspects fled scene in victim's 2008 black Ford Fusion — @YRP

The shooting victim was rushed to Sunnybrook Hospital but the nature of his injuries is unclear.

York Region police say two male suspects fled the scene in the victim's 2008 black Ford Fusion.

Police are asking anyone who sees that make of car, with the license plate BNNM866, to call 911 immediately.