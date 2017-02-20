A man in his 20s was shot at the Chelsea Hotel Monday night, but was still conscious when he was taken to hospital, police say.

Emergency crews found the victim inside the hotel at Yonge Street and Gerrard Street West shortly after 10 p.m.

A spokesman for Toronto Paramedic Services described the man's condition as serious, but not life-threatening.

2nd shooting in an hour

Investigators were interviewing witnesses at the hotel in order to get a description of the attacker or attackers, Toronto police Const. Caroline de Kloet said.

Once the victim's condition has improved, he'll be interviewed to help with those details, she said.

The downtown shooting happened less than an hour after another person was seriously injured by gunfire Monday night. Paramedics rushed an unconscious 40-year-old man to hospital after he was shot inside a North York apartment around 9:15 p.m.