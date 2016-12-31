A man in his 30s was taken to hospital in critical condition after a shooting in Toronto's east end early Saturday.
The shooting occurred at about 1:20 a.m. on Wakunda Place, near O'Connor Drive and Victoria Park Avenue.
Toronto police officers searched the area immediately after the shooting with a canine unit.
No suspect information was available.
Dan Hunter, deputy commander of Toronto Paramedic Services, said the man was taken to a trauma centre.
Anyone who may have witnessed anything is urged to call Toronto Police Service's 54 Division at (416) 808-5400.
