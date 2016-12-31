A man in his 30s was taken to hospital in critical condition after a shooting in Toronto's east end early Saturday.

The shooting occurred at about 1:20 a.m. on Wakunda Place, near O'Connor Drive and Victoria Park Avenue.

Toronto police officers searched the area immediately after the shooting with a canine unit.

No suspect information was available.

Dan Hunter, deputy commander of Toronto Paramedic Services, said the man was taken to a trauma centre.

Anyone who may have witnessed anything is urged to call Toronto Police Service's 54 Division at (416) 808-5400.

Toronto police on scene of a shooting that injured a man at about 1:20 a.m. on Saturday. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

SHOOTING

O'Connor Dr + Wakunda Pl

1 person suffering a gunshot wound

Officers on scene investigating

Anyone with info contact @TPS54Div

^rm — @TPSOperations