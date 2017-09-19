A 21-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot several times in the St. Lawrence area of downtown Toronto.

Toronto police said they responded to a call of gunshots near Lower Jarvis Street and Henry Lane Terrace shortly after midnight on Tuesday.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim in the lobby of a building, "lying face down in a pool of blood," according Const. Jenniferjit Sidhu, spokesperson with Toronto Police Service.

Toronto police officers search the area where a man was found with several gunshot wounds. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

Sidhu said the man was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact police or Toronto Crime Stoppers.