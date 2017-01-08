A man has been pronounced dead in hospital after he was shot in the chest near Moss Park early Sunday.

Staff Sgt. Eduardo Wulff, spokesperson for Toronto Police Service's 51 Division, said police received the call about a shooting near Queen Street East and Seaton Street, near Sherbourne Street, at 7:45 a.m.

He said the man was shot in the chest and taken to a hospital, where he died of his injury. The suspect is believed to have fled the area.

Wulff said police believe the shooting occurred in a parking lot.

Toronto police officers are on the scene.

Queen Street East is closed in both directions between Sherbourne Street and Berkeley Street.

The Toronto Transit Commission said that the 501 Queen streetcar has altered its route in the area because of the police investigation at Queen Street East and Ontario Street.

The 501 is diverting eastbound via Church and King Streets and westbound via King Street East, Church Street, Richmond Street East and Victoria Street.

Shooting Update:

The victim has died in hospital@TPSHomicide has taken over the investigation

Anyone with info please call 416-808-5100

^rm — @TPSOperations