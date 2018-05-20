Man seriously injured in stabbing at Spadina station

A man is in serious condition after a stabbing at Spadina station on Sunday.

Toronto police say the incident happened around 4 p.m. in the pedestrian tunnel near Spadina Road and Bloor Street West.

One man was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries according to paramedics.

TTC trains and streetcars were bypassing Spadina station but regular service has since resumed.

No weapon has been recovered. Police say they are still investigating.