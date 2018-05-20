Skip to Main Content
Man seriously injured in stabbing at Spadina station

A man is in serious condition after a stabbing at Spadina station on Sunday.

Incident took place in the pedestrian tunnel, say police

Toronto police are investigating a stabbing after an altercation at a TTC subway station on Line 1. (iStock)

Toronto police say the incident happened around 4 p.m. in the pedestrian tunnel near Spadina Road and Bloor Street West.

One man was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries according to paramedics.

TTC trains and streetcars were bypassing Spadina station but regular service has since resumed. 

No weapon has been recovered. Police say they are still investigating.

