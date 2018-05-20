Man seriously injured in stabbing at Spadina station
Incident took place in the pedestrian tunnel, say police
A man is in serious condition after a stabbing at Spadina station on Sunday.
Toronto police say the incident happened around 4 p.m. in the pedestrian tunnel near Spadina Road and Bloor Street West.
One man was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries according to paramedics.
TTC trains and streetcars were bypassing Spadina station but regular service has since resumed.
No weapon has been recovered. Police say they are still investigating.
STABBING:<br>Spadina Subway Station<br>-Man assaulted by another man<br>-Reports he was stabbed <br>-Lots of blood<br>-Inside pedestrian tunnel<a href="https://twitter.com/TTCnotices?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TTCnotices</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO909957?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO909957</a><br>^dh—@TPSOperations