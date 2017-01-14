Toronto police have released security camera images of a man wanted in a sexual assault investigation after an incident on Line 1 of the TTC subway earlier this month.

Police said the man is described as between five foot nine to five foot 11, about 35 to 45 years of age, wearing a dark winter coat, a black baseball hat with a white Nike logo and eyeglasses with a rectangular frame.

On Jan. 3, police said a man sat beside a woman, 26, on a subway train headed northbound between St. Clair West and Glencairn stations at about 9:50 a.m. He allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1300, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).