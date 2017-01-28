A man has been charged in connection with two bank robberies on Danforth Avenue, according to Toronto police.

Police said the man, 33, of Toronto, has been charged with nine offences in connection with the alleged robberies that occurred within minutes of each other on Tuesday.

At 10:50 a.m., police said a masked man entered a Scotiabank branch, 649 Danforth Avenue, approached a teller and handed her a note demanding money.

The teller refused to comply and the man left empty-handed.

Nearly fifteen minutes later, at 11:04 a.m., police said the same masked man went to a Bank of Montreal branch, 518 Danforth Avenue, approached a teller and again produced a note demanding money.

Man arrested on unrelated matter

The teller, fearing for her safety, gave the man an undisclosed sum of cash.

Police arrested a man on an unrelated matter on Thursday and he was later identified as the suspect in the two robberies.

The man has been charged with: two counts of robbery; two counts of disguise with intent; two counts of fail to comply with probation; fail to comply recognizance; theft under $5,000; and assault to resist arrest.

The man appeared in court on Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).