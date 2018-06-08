Man charged with assault after pulling hijabs off the heads of 3 women

Toronto police have arrested and charged a man in his 40s after a string of what they are describing as "hate-motivated assaults" on Wednesday.

Police allege that over the course of a single day, the man approached three women in three separate incidents and attempted to pull their hijabs off of their heads.

The women were all waiting for the bus on the corner of Jane Street and WIlson Avenue when the man approached.

The man has been charged with three counts of assault and mischief under $5000. He's expected to appear in court today.