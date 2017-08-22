A 33-year-old man who police say pretended to be an Uber driver has been charged with sexual assault.

Toronto Police say a 25-year-old woman was leaving a nightclub on Sunday in the Cherry Street and Polson Street area when a man approached her claiming to be an Uber driver, and asked if she needed a ride.

Police say the woman got into the car, a red, four-door 2017 Toyota Camry.

The man allegedly sexually assaulted her "on the drive home," police said in a news release Tuesday that described the case as an "ongoing investigation."

Durham Regional Police was called after the assault occurred.

The suspect, who lives in Toronto, was arrested and charged on Monday. He was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

He also faces a charge of theft under $5,000.