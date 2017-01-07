Toronto police say a 73-year-old man who was missing in Scarborough amid extreme cold temperatures was found early Saturday.

Police say Serei Kang was located at about 2:30 a.m. on Saturday.

"He was found alive. He was found safe," Const. Victor Kwong, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said.

Kang had been reported missing on Thursday in the Morningside Avenue and Sewells Road area by staff at the home where he lives. He was last seen about 4:30 p.m. on that day.

Kwong said Kang had been wearing a jacket and a hat when he was reported missing but police were concerned for his safety because he was gone for longer than expected.

Kang doesn't have any family in the city.