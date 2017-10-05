A man has died after being shot in the city's west end, Toronto paramedics say.

Police were called to the scene in the Dixon Road and Islington Avenue area around 2:45 p.m. to investigate reports of both a shooting and a collision.

It's unknown yet if the two incidents are connected, they say.

The man was rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition, but has since been pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives are taking over the investigation.