A 24-year-old man was rushed to hospital after he was critically injured in a shooting late Friday in Toronto's Lawrence Heights neighbourhood.
Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said police received a call about the sound of gunfire near Flemington and Replin Roads, north of Lawrence Avenue West, at about 11:10 p.m.
Officers from 32 Division found a man suffering from many gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre by emergency run.
At the time of the incident, a vehicle was seen fleeing the area.
No other suspect information was available.
Update: man w life threatening injs taken to hosp, emerg run. —
@TPSOperations
General Reminder: Plse pull over and allow emerg vehs to pass safely.^adc