A 24-year-old man was rushed to hospital after he was critically injured in a shooting late Friday in Toronto's Lawrence Heights neighbourhood.

Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said police received a call about the sound of gunfire near Flemington and Replin Roads, north of Lawrence Avenue West, at about 11:10 p.m.

Officers from 32 Division found a man suffering from many gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre by emergency run.

At the time of the incident, a vehicle was seen fleeing the area.

No other suspect information was available.

A Toronto police officer surveys the scene after a shooting injured a man late Friday night in the city's Lawrence Heights neighbourhood. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

A Toronto police officer looks for evidence following the shooting. (Tony Smyth/CBC)