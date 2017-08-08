A man suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash on Jane Street south of Eglinton Avenue West early Tuesday.
Toronto paramedics say they were called to the crash at about 6:00 a.m. It occurred near the intersection of Jane Street and Alliance Avenue.
Two vehicles collided. It is not known if the crash was a head-on collision.
Dave Viljak, deputy commander of Toronto Paramedic Services, said the man injured in the crash was rushed to a trauma centre. His age was not known.
Toronto police are investigating.
Jane Street at Alliance Avenue is closed in both directions due to the crash.
The crash knocked down a hydro pole and left debris strewn on the road.
Crash: Jane St at Alliance. Serious injuries to elderly male driver. This will likely be reconstructed and may be closed for some time. pic.twitter.com/w461cZ7XwJ—
