A man suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash on Jane Street south of Eglinton Avenue West early Tuesday.

Toronto paramedics say they were called to the crash at about 6:00 a.m. It occurred near the intersection of Jane Street and Alliance Avenue.

Two vehicles collided. It is not known if the crash was a head-on collision.

(Tony Smyth/CBC)

Dave Viljak, deputy commander of Toronto Paramedic Services, said the man injured in the crash was rushed to a trauma centre. His age was not known.

Toronto police are investigating.

Jane Street at Alliance Avenue is closed in both directions due to the crash.

Toronto paramedics said they were called to the scene at about 6:00 a.m. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

The crash knocked down a hydro pole and left debris strewn on the road.

The crash left debris strewn all over the road. (Tony Smyth/CBC)