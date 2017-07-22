Toronto police are looking for two suspects after a man, 20, was seriously injured in an assault near York University early Saturday.

Const. Victor Kwong, spokesperson for Toronto Police Service, said police received a call about the assault on Keele Street, near Canarctic Drive, at about 3:10 a.m. The area is near the entrance to York University.

Kwong said a large group of people had been involved in a fight, and one person was reported to have a gun. The man who was injured was knocked to the ground and hit his head on the pavement.

When officers arrived, the group scattered and the gun was nowhere to be seen.

According to Dave Viljak, spokesperson for Toronto Paramedic Services, the man was taken to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre with serious injuries.

Police say they are looking for two suspects, both men in their 20s.