Skip to Main Content
Man, 19, seriously injured in shooting in northwest Toronto

Notifications

Updated

Man, 19, seriously injured in shooting in northwest Toronto

Police are investigating after a man, 19, was seriously injured in a shooting early Sunday in northwest Toronto.

Paramedics say the man suffered a gunshot wound, was taken to a trauma centre

CBC News ·
Toronto police are investigating after a man, 19, was injured in a shooting early Sunday in North York. (David Donnelly/CBC)

Police are investigating after a man, 19, was seriously injured in a shooting early Sunday in northwest Toronto.

The shooting occurred near Finch Avenue West and Pearldale Avenue, near Islington Avenue. Toronto police said they were called to the scene at about 1 a.m.

A caller told police that a man was reportedly lying on the ground.

Toronto paramedics said the man was taken to a trauma centre with a gunshot wound.

Police said another shooting victim, also a man, walked into a hospital in the west end later, but they have not confirmed whether his injuries are related to the shooting near Finch Avenue West.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us