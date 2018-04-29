Man, 19, seriously injured in shooting in northwest Toronto
Paramedics say the man suffered a gunshot wound, was taken to a trauma centre
Police are investigating after a man, 19, was seriously injured in a shooting early Sunday in northwest Toronto.
The shooting occurred near Finch Avenue West and Pearldale Avenue, near Islington Avenue. Toronto police said they were called to the scene at about 1 a.m.
A caller told police that a man was reportedly lying on the ground.
Toronto paramedics said the man was taken to a trauma centre with a gunshot wound.
Police said another shooting victim, also a man, walked into a hospital in the west end later, but they have not confirmed whether his injuries are related to the shooting near Finch Avenue West.
Update: Confirmed shooting. Units are OS with <a href="https://twitter.com/TorontoMedics?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TorontoMedics</a> . 1 male victim located. Awaiting update on extent of injuries. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO763442?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO763442</a>^adc—@TPSOperations