Man, 19, seriously injured in shooting in northwest Toronto

Police are investigating after a man, 19, was seriously injured in a shooting early Sunday in northwest Toronto.

The shooting occurred near Finch Avenue West and Pearldale Avenue, near Islington Avenue. Toronto police said they were called to the scene at about 1 a.m.

A caller told police that a man was reportedly lying on the ground.

Toronto paramedics said the man was taken to a trauma centre with a gunshot wound.

Police said another shooting victim, also a man, walked into a hospital in the west end later, but they have not confirmed whether his injuries are related to the shooting near Finch Avenue West.