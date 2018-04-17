Firefighters rescue injured man after blaze in North York highrise

Toronto firefighters rescued a man after a blaze in a North York high-rise apartment building early Tuesday.

The man was taken to a trauma centre in critical condition, according to Toronto paramedics.

When fire crews arrived at the unit on the 10th floor of the Weston Road building, near Finch Avenue West, they found the man standing on a ledge outside the bedroom window, Captain Michael Westwood said Tuesday.

Toronto firefighters gather outside a Weston Road apartment building after a fire on the 10th floor early Tuesday. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

Cause of fire not known

"Firefighters pulled him into the apartment and rescued him, got him out of the building and into the care of paramedics," Westwood said.

Firefighters were called to the unit at 2:12 a.m. The fire, which generated heavy smoke, was brought under control at 2:34 a.m.

Fire investigators are on the scene trying to determine the cause, origin and circumstances of the fire.

Ontario's Office of the Fire Marshal has been notified.