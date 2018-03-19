A man believed to be in his 30s has serious injuries after a shooting inside a 24-hour midtown restaurant on Monday.

Officers were called to the eatery, near the corner of Yonge and Charles streets, shortly after 4:30 a.m., according to Toronto police.

The victim was shot in the leg, paramedics said. He was rushed to St. Michael's Hospital for treatment.

Police at the scene told CBC Toronto that the shooting happened inside the premises.

No information about possible suspects was available early Monday.