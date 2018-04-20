New
Man in serious condition after early morning shooting
A man has been rushed to hospital in serious condition after he was shot in Wexford Heights early Friday morning.
Emergency crews called to Warden Avenue and Lawrence Avenue East shortly after 1 a.m. Friday
A man has been rushed to hospital in serious condition after he was shot in Wexford Heights early Friday morning.
Paramedics were called to 1940 Lawrence Avenue East, a 24-hour restaurant in the area of Warden Avenue and Lawrence Avenue East, shortly after 1 a.m. for reports of a shooting. They found a man they believe to be in his 20s suffering from gunshot wounds and rushed him to a trauma centre in serious condition.
The victim was shot multiple times in the lower body, police told CBC Toronto. A staff sergeant at 41 Division said the victim could about 30 years of age, older than paramedics estimated.
Investigators could not immediately provide information about a suspect or suspects.