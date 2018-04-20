Man in serious condition after early morning shooting

A man has been rushed to hospital in serious condition after he was shot in Wexford Heights early Friday morning.

Paramedics were called to 1940 Lawrence Avenue East, a 24-hour restaurant in the area of Warden Avenue and Lawrence Avenue East, shortly after 1 a.m. for reports of a shooting. They found a man they believe to be in his 20s suffering from gunshot wounds and rushed him to a trauma centre in serious condition.

The victim was shot multiple times in the lower body, police told CBC Toronto. A staff sergeant at 41 Division said the victim could about 30 years of age, older than paramedics estimated.

Investigators could not immediately provide information about a suspect or suspects.