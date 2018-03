A male pedestrian, believed to be in his 60s, was rushed to hospital in serious condition following a collision in Scarborough Friday evening.

Police were called to the scene of Daphne Road and Greencedar Circuit in the Markham Road and Lawrence Avenue East area at 7:31 p.m.

Paramedics rushed the man to a trauma centre.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene, police said.

Roads in the area were closed to allow for an investigation.