Man in life threatening condition after stabbing in North York

A man is in life threatening condition after suffering multiple stab wounds in a North York neighbourhood on Tuesday.

Toronto police said the incident occurred around 7 p.m. near Yonge Street and Empress Avenue in Willowdale.

The victim, believed to be in his 20's, was taken to hospital with serious injuries, say Toronto paramedics.

Toronto police said security guards from a nearby plaza followed a male suspect after the stabbing.

When officers arrived they were able to arrest the suspect and take him into custody.

No charges have been laid yet and police are still investigating.