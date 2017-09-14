Toronto police say a man is in life-threatening condition after being shot multiple times "all over the body" near the entrance of a Scarborough apartment building early Thursday morning.

Two men pulled up in a car to the building on Glamorgan Avenue near Kennedy Road. and Highway 401 and fired multiple shots at the victim just after he exited his own vehicle, police say.

Paramedics arrived at the scene at around 3 a.m. and transported the victim to the hospital.