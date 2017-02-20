A man in his mid-20s suffered serious stab wounds after a fight broke out near Spadina Avenue and College Street early Monday morning, according to Toronto police.

Police were called to an address on Cecil Street near Huron Street at about 3:45 a.m.

They found the victim lying on the grass outside the address with stab wounds to his back.

He was transported to St. Michael's Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to the staff sergeant at 52 Division.

Police are reviewing security camera footage in the area.

Investigators are looking for as many as five male suspects that were last seen fleeing in a white vehicle headed southbound on Huron Street.