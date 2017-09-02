A man in his 20s is dead following a shooting in Rexdale, Toronto paramedics say.

Police received a call just before 9 p.m. for a shooting at Tandridge Crescent and Arcot Boulevard.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Toronto police say officers are still there continuing their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, or text TOR and a message to CRIMES (274637).