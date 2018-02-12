A man is in custody after allegedly stabbing someone at College station Monday afternoon. 

The call came in at 12:40 p.m. for reports of a man being stabbed, Const. David Hopkinson said. 

Police found the victim suffering from a serious stab wound and police report on a significant amount of blood at the scene.

The incident happened either in the subway or on the platform where the car picks up passengers, Hopkinson said. 

Transit officers found a man that they believe to be involved. 

There was a short foot pursuit followed by a brief struggle before the man was taken into custody. 

They have also obtained the weapon.

Police and transit officers remain on scene. 

There is no service on Line 1 between Union and Bloor stations due to the police investigation. 

Customers on the Bloor-Danforth Line can use St. George station to travel south on the University Line.