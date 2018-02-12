A man is in custody after allegedly stabbing someone at College station Monday afternoon.

The call came in at 12:40 p.m. for reports of a man being stabbed, Const. David Hopkinson said.

STABBING:

College Subway Station

-College Station is closed for investigation

-Trains will be by-passing this station

-People will be allowed off at Dundas or Wellesley Stations

^dh — @TPSOperations

Police found the victim suffering from a serious stab wound and police report on a significant amount of blood at the scene.

The incident happened either in the subway or on the platform where the car picks up passengers, Hopkinson said.

Transit officers found a man that they believe to be involved.

There was a short foot pursuit followed by a brief struggle before the man was taken into custody.

They have also obtained the weapon.

Police and transit officers remain on scene.

There is no service on Line 1 between Union and Bloor stations due to the police investigation.

Customers on the Bloor-Danforth Line can use St. George station to travel south on the University Line.