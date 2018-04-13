Man in critical condition after Etobicoke shooting

A man in his 20s is in hospital in critical condition after he was shot multiple times in the Kingsway area of Etobicoke early Friday.

Police were called to 2945 Bloor Street West at Grenview Boulevard South, near Royal York Road, around 12:45 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

The male victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds, police told CBC Toronto. He was taken to hospital and rushed into surgery, police said.

Investigators, including the Toronto police canine unit, remained at the scene — a strip of shops of restaurants near a typically quiet residential neighbourhood — early Friday.

Police tweeted a suspect description. They are looking for a white male standing 6 feet tall with a skinny build. He's between 20 and 25 years of age, and was wearing a hooded sweatshirt and black pants.