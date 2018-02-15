A man in his 20s was rushed to hospital in critical condition early Thursday after an assault in Scarborough, according to police.

Emergency crews were called to Military Trail and Old Kingston Road around 1:19 a.m. for "unknown trouble," Toronto police Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook told CBC Toronto.

They found a man lying on the ground outside a "late-night establishment," and his injuries were deemed life-threatening, she said.

Paramedics told CBC Toronto that they transported the victim to a trauma centre in critical condition.

Police remained at the scene at daybreak interviewing witnesses.

"We are still trying to get information from the witnesses," Douglas-Cook said. "But what we know so far is that it appears there was a group involved in some kind of an assault that led to the victim's condition."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 43 Division at 416-808-4300.