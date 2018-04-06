Skip to Main Content
Man in 30s dead after shooting in Scarborough

Updated

Man in 30s dead after shooting in Scarborough

A man in his 30s has been pronounced dead in hospital after a shooting in Scarborough on Friday, police say.

Traffic is closed at Victoria Park Avenue and Terraview Boulevard

CBC News
Emergency crews were called to the scene in the Victoria Park Avenue and Highway 401 area just after 8 p.m. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

A man in his 30s has been pronounced dead in hospital after a shooting in Scarborough on Friday, Toronto police say. 

Emergency crews were called to the scene in the Victoria Park Avenue and Highway 401 area just after 8 p.m.

The victim was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition with an upper body injury.

Police say discovered numerous shell casings at the scene. 

Homicide investigators have now taken over the case. 

Investigators are appealing for any witnesses.

