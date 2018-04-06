Man in 30s dead after shooting in Scarborough

A man in his 30s has been pronounced dead in hospital after a shooting in Scarborough on Friday, Toronto police say.

Emergency crews were called to the scene in the Victoria Park Avenue and Highway 401 area just after 8 p.m.

The victim was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition with an upper body injury.

Police say discovered numerous shell casings at the scene.

Homicide investigators have now taken over the case.

Investigators are appealing for any witnesses.