Man in 30s dead after shooting in Scarborough
Traffic is closed at Victoria Park Avenue and Terraview Boulevard
A man in his 30s has been pronounced dead in hospital after a shooting in Scarborough on Friday, Toronto police say.
Emergency crews were called to the scene in the Victoria Park Avenue and Highway 401 area just after 8 p.m.
The victim was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition with an upper body injury.
Police say discovered numerous shell casings at the scene.
Homicide investigators have now taken over the case.
Investigators are appealing for any witnesses.