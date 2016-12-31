Toronto police are searching for up to eight suspects after a man in his 20s was stabbed multiple times in the back in the city's downtown core.

Police were called to the scene in the Yonge Street and Elm Street area New Year's Eve for reports that a man had been assaulted by six to eight males and was bleeding from the face.

Officers found the victim suffering serious stab wounds.

The man is now in hospital in serious condition.

No suspect descriptions are available at this point. Police are now looking for surveillance footage to identify those involved.