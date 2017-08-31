A man in his 20s is dead after a daylight shooting inside Sheridan mall, Toronto paramedics say.

Police say they were called to the Jane Street and Wilson Avenue area just after 5:20 p.m. about reports of gunfire.

That's where paramedics say they found the victim suffering a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead on scene.

It's unknown how many gunshots the victim suffered.

Jamila Barrett was inside the mall having her nails done when she says she heard the sound of gunfire from upstairs.

"Everyone ran when we heard six or seven shots," Barrett told CBC Toronto.

Another person took to social media from inside the mall where he said he was taking shelter.

Shooting at Sheridan Mall. Barricaded in a room with my daughters and other people. Living my worst nightmare — @Ramiro_CEO

Police are now searching for a suspect described as wearing dark clothing with a hoodie, white sneakers and their face covered.

Three other suspects are described as male, black, wearing dark clothing and masks.

(Michael Charles Cole/CBC)

(Michael Charles Cole/CBC)