York Regional Police say a 19-year-old man has been sentenced to 90 days in prison after pleading guilty to a fatal hit-and-run in Vaughan last year.

The incident happened shortly before midnight on Aug. 8, 2016. Police said the victim, Adam Colucci, a Woodbridge resident, was staying nearby at Pinecrest Motel in the Highway 7 and Creditstone Road area.

The 35-year-old later died of his injuries.

Police have since determined the vehicle involved in the crash, a 2012 Nissan Frontier, had been stolen two days prior.

The 19-year-old also received a one-year driving probation and must serve 100 hours of community service.