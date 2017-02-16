Yanis Khamsi decided to go all out to celebrate his first Valentine's Day with his girlfriend but instead he's frustrated that his Valentine's surprise never showed up.

The Humber College student splurged, shelling out close to $150 online for a delivery guaranteed to arrive the next day. He even made sure his girlfriend, Sarah Jalalifar, would be home, telling her to expect something special.

"Why did I not get an email? Why did I not get a phone call? Why did my girlfriend not get a phone call?"

Yanis Khamsi says he wanted to make a 'nice gesture' by giving his girlfriend a dozen red roses, a stuffed bear, some chocolates, plus a card. But now, he's frustrated. The Toronto Flower Company flopped, he says. (Yanis Khamsi/CBC)

Khamsi's order was straight out of a romance novel: a dozen red roses, a stuffed bear, chocolates, plus a personalized card filled with their inside jokes.



"She always told me she's a sucker for Valentine's Day and I'm not John D. Rockefeller," he said, referencing the late American businessman thought to be the wealthiest person in recent history, "But I was trying to do a really nice gesture for her."

Khamsi was at his girlfriend's house in Toronto's north end on the evening of Valentine's Day and kept watching the clock. Finally, once midnight rolled around, he told her what his surprise was supposed to be.

"I mean, how awesome would that have been?"

Khamsi ordered from the Toronto Flower Company. Recent comments on the online review site Yelp now have multiple comments from other people complaining the same thing happened to them.

Oleg Zapala, director of operations for the company, blames an unexpected rush in orders — double what the small local company anticipated.

"It was just a spike in sales," Zapala explained.

Yanis Khamsi received this email from the Toronto Flower Company at 10:08 a.m. on Valentine's Day to let him know his package was 'Out for Delivery.' As of midnight on Feb. 15, the package had not yet arrived. (Toronto Flower Company)

Overall, Zapala felt his young company did well, everything considered: "We sold $170,000 worth of flowers in two days, so if you have 20 or 30 complaints, that's fairly. fairly decent."

He said they're going through the complaints and are working to resolve them. If it's found the company was at fault, he said customers will receive a full refund.

"We obviously hate to hear any complaints but we understand that every holiday we're going to get them, it's just a matter of resolving them."

Zapala said they're also looking at modernizing their dispatching system.

Full refund coming

Late Wednesday, Khamsi received an email saying his money would be fully refunded in the next 3-5 days. He still doesn't feel that's enough and is looking at other options he can pursue.

Luckily for him, love is still in the air, despite the delivery failure.

His girlfriend took it in stride.

"I've never seen her get upset. She's perfect. The Toronto Flower Company on the other hand ..."