A man, believed to be in his 20s, has been rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition after he was found outside a busy shopping mall in North York with gunshot wounds.

Toronto police say they received the call around 8 p.m. Friday for a shooting at Sheridan Mall at Jane Street and Wilson Avenue.

When officers arrived, the victim was lying on the ground near the rear of the mall. It's not clear where the shooting took place. No suspects have been identified.

