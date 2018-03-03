A man is dead after being struck by a driver in Scarborough Friday evening, making his death the 11th pedestrian fatality in Toronto so far this year.

Police were called to the scene of Daphne Road and Greencedar Circuit in the Markham Road and Lawrence Avenue East area at 7:31 p.m.

Paramedics rushed the man to a trauma centre, where he succumbed to his injuries. He is believed to have been in his 60s.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene, police said. No other information about the circumstances of the collision was released by investigators.

The last several years have been especially dangerous for pedestrians in Toronto. A total of 36 were killed by drivers in 2017, while 43 were killed in 2016, the deadliest year for pedestrians in Toronto since 2002.