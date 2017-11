Toronto police say a man wanted in connection with a fatal stabbing in a Shoppers Drug Mart parking lot has surrendered to police.

Demetrius McFarquhar, 24, surrendered to Toronto Police Service's 12 Division on Tuesday at 6 a.m.

McFarquhar is charged with accessory after the fact to murder, attempting to obstruct justice and failure to comply recognizance.

Police said the stabbing in the Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue West area on Nov. 14, 2017, at 11:52 a.m., left David Blacquiere, 54, dead.