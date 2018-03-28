Police say death of man who fell down garbage chute is 'suspicious'

Toronto police say the death of a man who fell down a garbage chute in an apartment building on Tuesday night is considered "suspicious."

Acting Staff Sgt. Chazz Stern, of Toronto police's 53 Division, said the man is believed to have fallen from the ninth or tenth floor in the building on Erskine Avenue, near Eglinton Avenue East and Mount Pleasant Road.

"We're still investigating, but we're treating it as a suspicious death," Stern said Wednesday.

Stern said police received a call about the incident shortly after 10 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the man with vital signs absent in an area where garbage is compacted.

Toronto paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The cause of death is not known. The coroner's office has been called.

Stern said police do not know what happened before the man fell or how the man ended up in the garbage chute.

An autopsy is expected to be performed.

The man is believed to be in his 30s, James Burgin, deputy commander of Toronto Paramedic Services, told CBC Toronto.