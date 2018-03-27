Man dead after falling down garbage chute, paramedics say
A man is dead after falling down a garbage chute in an apartment building Tuesday evening, Toronto Paramedics say.
It's not clear how the man got into the chute
Emergency services responded to the incident at Eglinton Avenue East and Mt. Pleasant Road after 10 p.m.
Toronto fire, police and paramedics went to the scene.
It's unclear how far the man fell.