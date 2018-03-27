Skip to Main Content
Man dead after falling down garbage chute, paramedics say

Notifications

Man dead after falling down garbage chute, paramedics say

A man is dead after falling down a garbage chute in an apartment building Tuesday evening, Toronto Paramedics say.

It's not clear how the man got into the chute

CBC News ·
A man died in Toronto Tuesday night after falling down an apartment building's garbage chute, paramedics say. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Toronto paramedics say a man is dead after falling into a garbage chute from an apartment building Tuesday evening.

Emergency services responded to the incident at Eglinton Avenue East and Mt. Pleasant Road after 10 p.m.

Toronto fire, police and paramedics went to the scene.

It's unclear how far the man fell.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us