Skip to Main Content
Man facing multiple charges after Brampton double shooting

Notifications

Man facing multiple charges after Brampton double shooting

A 41-year-old Brampton man is facing multiple charges following a double shooting that sent a man and woman to hospital Thursday evening.

Two victims, a man and a woman, were taken to hospital in life-threatening condition late Thursday

CBC News ·
Peel police say a man is facing multiple charges following a double shooting late Thursday in Brampton. (Peel Regional Police/Twitter)

A 41-year-old Brampton man is facing multiple charges following a double shooting that sent a man and woman to hospital Thursday evening.

Police were called to a residential neighbourhood in the Clementine Drive and Pergola Way area, near Mavis Road and Steeles Avenue West, around 8:30 p.m.

The two victims were rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition, Peel police said. Uniform, tactical and canine units were at the scene late Thursday.

Early Friday morning, police tweeted that a suspect had been arrested. He was taken into custody shortly after 2 a.m. in the area of Ray Lawson Boulevard and Hurontario Street "without incident," according to police.

He is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and numerous firearms related charges, police said.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us