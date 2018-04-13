Man facing multiple charges after Brampton double shooting

A 41-year-old Brampton man is facing multiple charges following a double shooting that sent a man and woman to hospital Thursday evening.

Police were called to a residential neighbourhood in the Clementine Drive and Pergola Way area, near Mavis Road and Steeles Avenue West, around 8:30 p.m.

The two victims were rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition, Peel police said. Uniform, tactical and canine units were at the scene late Thursday.

Early Friday morning, police tweeted that a suspect had been arrested. He was taken into custody shortly after 2 a.m. in the area of Ray Lawson Boulevard and Hurontario Street "without incident," according to police.

He is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and numerous firearms related charges, police said.