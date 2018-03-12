Toronto police have identified a man who died after he was shot in the chest in northern Etobicoke on the weekend.

Dwayne Anthony Vidal, 31, of Toronto, was rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition following a shooting on Mount Olive and Silverstone Drives, near Kipling Avenue and Finch Avenue West, on Saturday evening.

He succumbed to his injuries overnight in hospital.

Police said they were called to the scene at 5:44 p.m. When they arrived, they found Vidal with apparent bullet wounds.

An autopsy on Sunday determined that Vidal died of a gunshot wound to the chest.

According to Acting Duty Insp. Keith Smith, the shooting occurred in a courtyard and video surveillance showed Vidal ran and collapsed after some distance.

Vidal is Toronto's 11th homicide of 2018.

No one in custody yet

Homicide detectives are seeking a male suspect.

Police have described the suspect as black male, and standing between five feet 11 inches and six feet tall. He was wearing a face covering at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, or text TOR and a message to CRIMES (274637).