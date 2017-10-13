Toronto police have issued a public safety alert after a series of early morning break-ins across southeast Scarborough that have targeted young women and girls.

According to a police news release, a man has broken into "a number of residences" while occupants are asleep. The man "appears to target young women and girls," and he attempts to access their personal information.

The incidents began on Sept. 25, and have occurred across the southeast portion of 43 Division, in an area bordered by Ellesmere Road in the north, Lake Ontario in the south, Morningside Avenue in the west and the border of Durham Region in the east.

Police describe their suspect as black with a light complexion, standing about six feet tall with a thin-to-medium build and brown eyes.

Police are warning residents to lock doors and windows at night and to ensure home alarms are turned on. Porch and side lights should be kept on as a deterrent, and garage doors should be locked.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-4300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.