Homicide detectives are now sweeping the streets near George Brown College's St. James campus following a fatal shooting in downtown Toronto this afternoon.

​Police placed the location on a hold-and-secure alert for approximately one hour following the shooting. The alert has now been lifted.

Evening classes will run as normal, according to a tweet from the college.

Paramedics say one man is dead.

The suspect fled the scene of the shooting in a mid-sized blue vehicle, police say. It happened along George Street, just north of Adelaide Street East around 2:40 p.m.

Sgt. Craig Somers of Toronto police said that approximately 10 to 12 shots were fired. The victim was on a sidewalk when he was shot.

Police found two semi-automatic handguns at the scene and say shell casings were strewn in the area.

Witness saw suspect firing into victim 'repeatedly'

Jody White lives nearby and witnessed what happened after hearing several loud bangs.

"I got off up the couch, I look down and I see a guy standing over another guy on the sidewalk across the street from my building and he's pointing a gun, and he's firing into him repeatedly."

He said he saw the suspect looking to his left down the street, throwing his gun at something and then getting into the back seat of a blue vehicle and speeding off.

White went to check on the victim and found no pulse. That's when police arrived on the scene, he said.

Police say a vehicle nearby was also struck but none of the occupants were injured. Police say it's not yet known whether this was a targeted shooting.

Police say George Street is closed between Adelaide and Richmond streets.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 51 Division at 416-808-5100.