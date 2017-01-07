A man has been killed after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga, Peel Regional Police say.

Const. Harinder Sohi told CBC Toronto that police received multiple calls about reports of a pedestrian struck in the Lakeshore Road West and Broadview Avenue around 7:40 p.m. Friday.

Less than 20 minutes later, the 65-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and that the major collision bureau has taken over the investigation.

The intersection is expected to remain late into Friday night.