Man in his 30s dead after early morning stabbing in Scarborough

A man in his 30s is dead after a stabbing inside a Scarborough apartment building early Saturday, Toronto police say.

Police said they were called to Gordonridge Place, near Danforth Road and Midland Avenue, for a possible stabbing at 7:48 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found the man in medical distress, suffering from at least one stab wound.

Toronto paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police said they are trying to identify the man and next of kin have not been notified yet.

No weapon has been found and police have not released any information about suspects.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.